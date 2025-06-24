Trump dealt with Iran ‘in a surgical way’: Rep. Wittman

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, says President Donald Trump “took advantage of an opportunity” that was opened by Israel.

June 24, 2025

