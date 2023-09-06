Trump and other defendants have hearing in Fulton County case

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and contributor Kim Wehle discuss the hearing underway in Georgia for former president Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live