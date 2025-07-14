Trump defends AG Bondi amid revolt over Jeffery Epstein files

Some of the most prominent MAGA figures are demanding that Pam Bondi resign as attorney general after failing to disclose any more records from the Justice Department's probe of Jeffrey Epstein.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live