Trump defends flood response, dismisses questions about alerts

President Donald Trump was asked by one reporter about those who say the warning alerts didn't go out in time and that more people could have been saved.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live