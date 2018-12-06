Transcript for Trump describes 'special bond' he's formed with Kim Jong Un

Mr. President thanks for doing this thank you very much and so we saw you sign the agreement right in this room you also said he does that develop a special bond. We can describe that bond was that are very intense day and as you know we discuss things over the last few months. You get you've spoken you know I have spoken yes I have spoken to him I've spoken to that a lot of his people his you know his. I would say very top person was at the White House last week. And so we've developed a pretty good relationship and jam soon getting something done. It got done I think it's a terrific document it's a starter but it's a terrific document I think far more and there are things that we negotiated after that document. That are also very important I'm going to get rid of certain ballistic missile sites and various other things we're gonna put that out later. Let we have the framework of getting ready to.

