Transcript for Trump distances himself from restrictive Alabama abortion law

And guys all onto the abortion debate hundreds of protesters marching on Alabama's capital Sunday chanting in my body my choice in this comes. Days after governor KIV signed the country's most restrictive abortion law and again. This law makes it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion. And lest the mother's health is in danger there are no exceptions for rape and incest I want to bring in Mary Bruce with more Mary. It Kimberly good morning law more than a dozen states have now passed new restrictions on abortion and now we are seeing president Ron. Suggesting that some of these new laws may go too far between it over the weekend quote I'm strongly pro life with a three exceptions rape. Incest and the life of the mother concerned about voter backlash we're announcing a growing number of Republicans distancing. Themselves from some of these new laws like the near total. Band that was passed in Alabama that does not include those exceptions in cases of rape or incest Kimberly this is going to be a big issue. Out on the campaign so we are already seeing many of the democratic. Candidates weigh in and while the president is taking issue with some parts of these new laws he is also promised to overturn Roe vs. Wade Kimberly. Right thank you Mary.

