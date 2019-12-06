Transcript for Trump on whether Don Jr. should have reported Russia email to FBI: 'Give me a break'

That your son juniors that would listen to this committee today and he was not charged with anything in retrospect certainly not only wasn't each if you read it. With a all of the horrible fake it is I mean I was reading that my son was gonna go to jail does a good young man. That he was gonna go to jail and then the report comes out. And he needed say they think they directly into shouldn't have gone to the FBI when he got. OK let's put yourself in a position you're a congressman somebody comes up and says hey I have information on your opponent. You call the F. I don't think coming from I don't you do I've seen a lot of things over my life I don't think in my whole life a typical the FBI in my own life. You don't call the FBI you throw somebody out of your office you do what they're Al Gore got to school and briefing book he will be happier well that's different is stolen briefing but this isn't stuck. This is somebody that's it we have information. When your opponent well let me call the FBI. Give me a break election as it was a good director says that's what should happen. The FBI directors real. Your campaign this time. Foreigners if Russia and China someone else offers information upon should accept that there should be calling the I think maybe do I think you might want to listen I don't there's nothing wrong with listening if somebody called. From a country Norway. We have information on your. Now I think that wanna hear you want to kind of your parents and elections and that of its they have information I think that ticket. If I thought there was something wrong until maybe to the FBI if at that there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with up a research they come up without worry search on the school the FBI the FBI doesn't have enough agents to take care of it. You go and talk honestly to congressman they all do it they always that's the way it is it's called up hope research.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.