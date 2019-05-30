Trump excuses USS McCain directive

More
The president said that he had nothing to do with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy that it cover-up the name on the USS McCain from the president's view on his recent visit to Japan.
0:36 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump excuses USS McCain directive
I don't know what happened. I would not doubt that I was very. It is built out there. I was not a big fan got the game. Wait capable. I think. A lot. Adding. It was that it go like that that Natalie. It may. Got the day I was it bad but I wouldn't have a good thing like that. They thought I didn't like them. Well meaning I will say I didn't know anything about it I would never have gotten that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The president said that he had nothing to do with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy that it cover-up the name on the USS McCain from the president's view on his recent visit to Japan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63371735","title":"Trump excuses USS McCain directive","url":"/Politics/video/trump-excuses-uss-mccain-directive-63371735"}