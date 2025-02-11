Trump executive orders trigger number of lawsuits

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the legal battles playing out on the president’s attempts to end birthright citizenship, freeze federal grants, and overhaul federal agencies.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live