Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

The Trump administration is exempting smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his reciprocal tariffs, according to a bulletin posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday night.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live