Transcript for Trump facing backlash following criticism of liberal Democrats

In a remarkable moment on the White House South Lawn the president defending what many are calling racist tweets about four congress woman of color. These are people that if they don't. Liked it here they can only over the weekend the president tweet it for the women to go back and help fix a totally broken crime infested places from which they came. The congresswomen come from Cincinnati Detroit and New York City. Only one of the group represented ill Han Omar. A Somali refugee was born outside of the US she fled civil war as a child was granted asylum and is now an American citizen. In one case you have somebody that comes from. Somalia which is a failed government and now as a congresswoman. Please have a happy. Omar responding on Twitter saying they are working to silence the voices of the people who see themselves represented in me. I will stay in the ring fighting for what is right. And will never back down in the face of these attacks when asked if he's concerned that white nationalist groups are fighting common cause with his tweet. The president responding. It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me. And all I'm saying I want to leave the Democrats were quick to condemn the president's comments the president's comments drip. With racism. A few members of the GOP Jolene at the criticism congresswoman Susan Brooks one of thirteen Republican winning in the house. Tweeted that the president's remarks do not reflect American values. But GOP congressional leadership remains silent president Ron's latest comments they have the unintended consequence of uniting Democrats. The president has a tendency to be provocative he does it in the in a visceral way it is and always rooted in the facts and isn't always rooted in strategy. We'll speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader humor have called for congressional votes and that mean president. Making to raising an ABC news Washington.

