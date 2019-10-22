Transcript for Trump facing backlash after 'lynching' tweet

I. I. The president's top allies on Capitol Hill today on the defensive when it's about trump who cares about process alone she did it. So yeah this isn't mentioned in every sense Republican lawmakers like senator Lindsey Graham justifying the president's use of the incendiary term in his tweet. A word that many say elicited racial violence and brutality committed in the US from writing of the impeachment probe quote. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here a lynching but we will win. Democrats were quick to point out his continued pattern of divisive language are represented six responders to the softer on it. And I know. The historical context of that term but they also claimed the president was purposefully tried to distract from the testimony. Of a key witness in the impeachment inquiry. US ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor testified for hours before house investigators. About his involvement in the Ukraine scandal in my. Ten short months in congress. It's not even knew right. And this is the my most disturbing day in congress so far Democrats pressing Taylor on his now public Tex exchange with the European Union ambassador importance omelet. In which Taylor wrote quote I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign. Ahead of dealers deposition the president distanced himself from both men. Is that. I don't know who these people. President drug just yesterday called on Republicans to form a united front. But just moments ago senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in a rare move blue rope from trump saying quote given history in our country I would not describe this process as it lynching but rather an unfair process. Politicos are Abdi ABC news Washington.

