Transcript for Trump to UN: 'I will never fail to defend America's interests'

Seven decades of history. Have passed through this all. In all of their richness and drama. Where I stand the world has heard from presidents. And premieres. At the height of the Cold War. We have seen the foundation. Of nations. We have seen the ringleaders of revelation. We have be held saints. Who inspired us with help rebels who stared us with passion. And heroes who embolden us with courage. All here to share plans proposals. Lesions and I'd is. On the world's. Biggest stage. Like those. Who met us before. Our time is one of great contests. High stakes. And clear choices. The essential divide that runs. All around the world. And throughout history. Is once again thrown into stark. Relief. It is the divide between those. Boosters for control. Eludes them into thinking they are destined to rule. Over others. And those people and nations who want only. To rule themselves. I have the immense privilege of addressing you today. As the elected leader of a nation that prizes liberty. Independence. And self government above all. The United States. After having spent. Over two and a half trillion dollars since my election to completely rebuild our great military. Is also by far the world's most powerful nation. Hopefully it will never have to use. This power. Americans know that in a world where others see conquest and domination. Our nation must be strong in wealth in my. And and spirit. That is why the United States. Vigorously defends the traditions and customs. That have made us. Who we are. Like my beloved country. Each nation represented in this hall. As a cherished history. Culture. And heritage. That is worth defending and celebrating. And which gives us our Cingular potential. And strength. The free world must embrace. It's national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them. Or replace them. Looking around. And all over this. Large. Magnificent planet. The truth is plain to see. If you want freedom. Take pride in your country. If you want democracy. Hold on cheers sovereignty. And if you want peace. Love your nation. Wise leaders always put the goodness of their own people. And their own country first. To future does not belong to global and us. Their future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations. Who protect their citizens to respect their neighbors. And honor the differences that make each country. Special. And unique. It is why. We in the United States. Have embarked on an exciting program. Of national. We knew. In everything we do. We are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations. Of our citizens. Thanks to our pro growth economic policies. Our domestic unemployment rate. Reached its lowest level in over half a century. Fueled by massive tax cuts and regulations cuts. Jobs are being produced. At a historic. Rate. Six million Americans have been added. Do the employment rolls. In under three years. Last month's. African American. Hispanic American. And Asian American unemployment reached their lowest rates ever recorded. We are marshaling our nation's vast energy abundance. And the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas. Anywhere in the world. Wages are rising. Incomes are soaring. And 2.5 million Americans have been lifted out of poverty. In less than three years. As we rebuild. The unrivaled might of the American military. We are also revitalizing our alliances by making it very clear and that all of our partners are expected to pay. Their fair share. Of the tremendous defense burden. Which the United States has born in the past. At the center of our vision. For national renewal. Is an ambitious campaign. To reform. International. Trade. For decades the international trading system. Has been easily exploited by nations. Acting and very bad faith. As jobs were outsourced. A small handful grew wealthy. At the expense of the middle class. In America. The result was four point two million lost manufacturing jobs. And fifteen trillion dollars in trade deficits. Over the last. Quarter century. The United States is now taking that decisive action to ended this grave economic injustice. Our goal is simple. We want balance stray that is both fair and reciprocal. We have worked closely with our partners in Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA. With a brand new and hopefully bipartisan US Mexico Canada agreement. Tomorrow I will join prime minister BM Japan to continue our progress in finalizing a terrific new trade deal. As a United Kingdom. Makes preparations to exit the European Union. I have made clear that we stand ready to complete. An exceptional new trade agreement with the UK that will bring tremendous benefits to both of our countries. We are working closely with prime minister Boris Johnson. On a magnificent new trade deal. The most important difference. In America's new approach on trade concerns our relationship. With China. In 2001. China was admitted. To the World Trade Organization. Our leaders then argued. That this decision. Would compel China. To liberalize its economy and strengthen protections to provide. Things that were unacceptable to us. And for private property. And for the rule of law. Two decades later this theory has been tested and proven completely wrong. Not only has China declined to adopt them. Promise reforms. It has embraced an economic model. Depended on massive market barriers. Heavy state subsidies. Currency manipulation. Product dumping force technology transfers. And the theft of intellectual property. And also. Trade secrets on a grand scale. As just one example I recently met to CEO of terrific American company. Micron Technology. At the White House. Micron produces memory chips used. In countless electronics. To advance. The Chinese government's five year economic plan. A company owned by the Chinese state. Allegedly stole my crimes designs. Valued at up to eight point seven billion dollars. Soon the Chinese company obtains patents. For nearly. An identical product. And like gun was banned from selling its own goods in China. But we are seeking justice. The United States lost. 60000. Factories. After China. Entered. The WTO. This is happening. Two other countries all of little. The World Trade Organization. Needs drastic change. The second largest economy in the world should not be permitted to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system. At others expense. For years these abuses would tolerate it. Ignored. Or even encouraged. Globalism. Exerted a religious Pall. Over past later is causing them to ignore their own national interest. But as far as America is concerned those days are over. To confront these unfair practices. I placed. Massive Harris. Born more than 500 million dollars. Worth of Chinese made goods. Already. As a result of these terrorists. Supply chains are relocating back to America and two other nations. And millions of dollars are being paid. To our treasury. The American people are absolutely committed to restoring. Balance to our relationship with China. Hopefully we can reach an agreement that would be beneficial. For both countries. But as I have made very clear. I will not accept a bad deal for the American people. As we endeavor to stabilize our relationship. We're also carefully monitoring. The situation in Hong can't. The world fully expects that the Chinese Government will honor its binding treaty. Made with the British and registered with the United Nations in which China commits. To protect Hong Kong's freedom legal system and democratic ways of life. How China chooses to handle the situation will say great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on president sheet. As a great leader. United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We deserve peace cooperation. And mutual gain with a role. But I will never fail. To defend. America's interests. One of the greatest security threats facing peace loving nations today. Is the repressive. Regime in Iran. The regime's record of death and destruction. Is well known to assault. Not only is Iran the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism. But Iran's leaders are feeling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen. At the same time. The regime is squandering the nation's wealth and future in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons. And the means to deliver them. We must never allow this. To happen. To stop Iran's path to nuclear weapons and missiles I withdrew the United States from the terrible Iran. Nuclear deal. Which has very little. Time remaining. Did not allow inspection. Of important sites. And did not cover a ballistic missiles. Following our withdrawal. We have implemented. Severe economic sanctions. On the country. Hoping to free itself from sanctions the regime has escalated its violent. And unprovoked aggression. In response to our ranch recent attack on Saudi Arabian. Oil. Facilities. We just impose the highest level of sanctions. 1 or on central bank and sovereign wealth fund. All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize. Our runs blood lust. As long as our runs menacing behavior continue sanctions. Will not be lifted. They will be tightened. Iran's leaders will have turned a proud nation into just another cautionary tale. But what happens when a ruling class abandons his people and embarks on a crusade for. Personal power. Then reaches. For forty years the world has listened. To Iran's rulers. And as they lash out and everyone else. For the problems they alone have created. They conduct. Ritual chants of death to America. And traffic in. Monsters. Anti semitism. Last year the country's supreme leaders stated Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor. That has to be removed and eradicated. It is possible and it will happen. America will never tolerate such and Tyson Medicaid. Fanatics are long. He used hatred of Israel to distract from their own failures. Thankfully there is a growing recognition. In the wider. Middle East. That the countries of the region share a common interest in battling extremism. And unleashing. Economic opportunity. That is why it is so important to have full normalize relations. Between Israel and its neighbors. Only a relationship built on common interest mutual respect and religious tolerance can forge a better future. Iran's citizens deserve a government that cares about reducing poverty. Ending corruption. And increasing jobs not stealing their money. To fund. And massacre. Abroad and at home. After four decades of failure. It is time for Iran's leaders to step. Forward. I just up threatening other countries and focus on building up their own country. It is time for Iran's leaders. To finally put the Iranian people first. America is ready to embrace friendship. Grew all who genuinely and seek. Peace and respect. Many of America's closest friends today who were once our greatest foes. The United States has never believed. In permanent enemies. We want partners. Not adversaries. America knows that while anyone can make war. Only the most courageous can choose peace. For the same reason we have pursued. Bold diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula. I've told Kim. Jung on. What I truly believe that like a run his country is full of tremendous untapped potential. But that to realize that promise North Korea must. Do new polarize. Around the world on message is clear. America's goal is lasting. America's goal is harmony. And America's goal is not. To go with these endless wars. Wars that never end. With that goal in mind. My administration is also pursuing. The hope of a brighter. Future in Afghanistan. Unfortunately the Taliban has chosen to continue this savage attacks. We will continue to work would a coalition and Afghan partners to. Stamp out terrorism. And we will never stop working. To make peace a reality. Here in the Western Hemisphere we are joining with our partners to ensure stability and opportunity. All across the region. In that nation one of our. Most critical challenges is illegal immigration. Which undermines. Prosperity. Rips apart societies and empowers ruthless criminal cartels. Mass illegal. Migration. Is unfair unsafe and unsustainable. For everyone involved. This sending countries. And the depleted. Countries and they become depleted very fast. But they use is not taking care and human capital. Goes to waste. The receiving countries are overburdened with more migrants and they can responsibly except. And the migrants themselves. Exploited assaulted and abused. By vicious coyotes. Nearly 13 of women. Who make the journey north. To our border or sexually assaulted along the way. Yet here in the United States and around the world. There is a growing cottage industry of radical activists and nongovernmental. Organizations. That promote. The human smuggling. These groups encourage illegal migration. And demand. Your race you. Don't national borders. Today I have a message for those open border activist. Who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice. Your policies are not just. Your policies are cruel and evil. You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men women and children. You put your own false sense of virtues. Before the lives. Well being and countless in this and people. When you undermine. Border security you are undermining human rights and human dignity. Many of the countries here today coping. With the challenges. And controlled migration. Each in view has the absolute right to protect your borders and so of course is our country. We must resolve to work together to and human smuggling. And human trafficking and put these criminal networks out of business for good. To our country. I can tell you sincerely. We are working closely what friends. In the region including Mexico. Canada Guatemala. Honduras El Salvador and Panama. To a poll the integrity of borders and ensure safety and prosperity for a people. I would like to thank president. Lopez over door of Mexico. For the great cooperation we receiving. And for right now putting 27000. Troops on our southern border. Mexico is showing us great respect. And I respect them in return. The US. We have taken. Very unprecedented action. To stop the flow. Of illegal. Immigration. To anyone conducting crossings of our border illegally please hear these words. Do not pay the smugglers. Do not pay the coyotes. Do not put yourself in danger. Do not put your children in danger because if you make it here you will not be allowed him. You will be promptly returned home. You will not be released into our country. As long as I'm president of the United States. We will enforce solos and protect our borders. For all of the countries of the Western Hemisphere. A goal is to help people invest. In the bright futures. Of their own nation. Our region. Is full of such incredible promise dreams waiting to be built. And national best news. For all. And they are waiting. Also to be pursued. Throughout the hemisphere there are millions of hardworking patriotic young people. Eager to build innovate. And achieve. But these. Nations cannot reach their potential. If they generation of youth. Abandon their homes and search of a life elsewhere. We won every nation and our region to flourish. And its people do thrived. In freedom and peace. And that position we are also committed to supporting those people. In the Western Hemisphere who live under brutal repression. Such as those in Cuba. Nicaragua and Venezuela. According to a recent report from the UN Human Rights Council. Women and Venezuela stand in line for ten hours a day waiting for food. Over 151000 people have been detained. As political prisoners. Modern day death squads are carrying out thousands of extrajudicial. Killings. The dictator meant Euro is a Cuban puppet. Protected by Cuban bodyguards. Hiding from. His own people. Well Cuba plunder is Venezuela's oil wealth. To sustain its own corrupt Communist ruled. Since I last spoke in this hall the United States and our partners. I built a historic coalition of 55. Countries that recognize the legitimate government of Venezuela. To the venezuelans. Trapped in this nightmare. Please know that all of America is united behind you. United States has vast quantities of humanitarian aid ready and waiting to be delivered. We're watching the Venezuelan situation very closely. We await the day when democracy will be restored. When Venezuela will be free. And when you're really will prevail throughout this hemisphere. One of the most serious challenges. Countries case. Is the Specter socialism. Its director of nations and destroyer of society's. You mentioned Venezuela remind us all and socialism and communism and are not about justice. They are not about equality. They are not about lifting up before. And they are certainly not about. Good of the nation. Socialism and communism are about one thing only power for the ruling class. Today I repeat a message. For the world that I have delivered at home. America will never be as socialist country. The last century socialism and communism killed. 100 million people. Sadly as we see in Venezuela. The death toll continues. In this country. These. Totalitarian. Ideologies combined with. Modern technology. Had the power to. Excise. New and disturbing forms of suppression. And domination. For this reason the United States is taking steps to better screen. Foreign technology and investments. And to protect. Our data and our security. We're age every nation presents. Can do the same. Freedom and democracy must. He constantly guarded and protected. Both abroad. And from within. We must always be skeptical of those who want. Conformity and control. Even in free nations we see alarming signs. And new challenges to liberty. A small number of social media platforms. Are acquiring immense power. Over what we can see and over what we. Allowed to say. And permanent political class is openly disdainful. Dismissive and defiant. The will of the people. A faceless bureaucracy operates in secret and weekend's. Democratic rules. Media and academic institutions. Push flat out assaults. On our histories traditions and values. In the United States my administration has made clear. To social media companies. That we will uphold the right of free speech. And free society cannot allow. Social media giants to silence the voices of the people. And they free people. Listen never ever be enlisted. In the causing silencing coercing. Canceling. Or blacklisting their own neighbors. As we defend American values we affirm the right of all people. To live in dignity. For this reason my administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing. Homosexuality. And we stand in solidarity with. LG BGQ. People who live in countries that punish jail or execute individuals based upon. Sexual orientation. We are also championing the role of women in our society's. Nations that empower women are much wealth here. Safer. And much more politically stable. Is therefore vital. Not only to a nation's prosperity. But also is. Vital to its national security. To pursue women's economic. Development. Guided by these principles my administration to launch the women's global development and prosperity initiatives. The WG DP. Is the first ever. Government. Wide approach to women's economic empowerment working to ensure that women. All over the planet. Have the legal right to own and inherit property work in the same industries this man. Travel freely and access credit and institutions. Yesterday I was also pleased. Ghostly it is for a discussion about an iron player American commitment. Protecting. Religious. Leaders. And also protecting religious freedom. This fundamental right is under growing threat around the world. Hard to believe when 80% of the world's population lives in countries where religious liberty is. In significant danger. Or even completely outlawed. Americans will never. Fire. Or type. In our effort. To defend and promote freedom. Of worship and religion. We watch and support religious liberty for all. Americans will also never tire. Of defending innocent life. We are aware that many United Nations projects have attempted to assert a global right. To taxpayer funded abortion on demand. Right up until the moment and delivery. Global bureaucrats have absolutely no business attacking. The sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent life. Like many nations here today we in America believes that every child. Born and unborn. Is a sacred gift from god. There is no circumstance. Under which the United States will allow international and troops. To trample on the rights of our citizens including the right to self defense. That is why this year I announced that we will never ratify the UN arms trade treaty. Which would threaten the liberties of law abiding American citizens. The United States will always uphold or constitutional. Right to keep and bear arms. Who always uphold our Second Amendment. The core rights and values American defenders today. Were inscribed in America's. Founding documents. Our nation's founders understood. That there will always be those who believe. They are entitled to wield power and control over others. Tyranny advances under many names and many theories but it always comes down to the desire for domination. It protects. Not the end for us in many. But the privilege if you. Are founders gave us a system designed to restrain. This dangerous impulse. They chose to Entrust American power to those most invested. In the fate of our nation. A proud and fiercely independent people. The true good of the nation. Can only be pursued. And those who love it. Our citizens who rooted in its history. Who are nursed by its culture. Committed to its values. Attached to his people. And you know those features is there is to build. Or theirs to lose. Patriots C a nation. And its destiny. In ways no one else can. Liberty is only preserve. Sovereignty. Is always accused. Democracy is only sustained greatness is only realized by the will and devotion the patriots. And this period. Is found the strength to resist oppression. The inspiration to forge legacy. The goodwill to seek friendship and the bravery to reach for peace. Love of our nation's. Makes the world a better for all nations. So to all the leaders here today join us in the most fulfilling mission a person could have. The most profound contribution anyone can make. Lift up your nation's. Chair is here culture. Honoring your histories. Treasure your citizens. Make your country strong and prosperous and righteous. Honor the dignity of you people. And nothing. Will be SNB reach. When our nations are greater. The future will be brighter. People will be happy. And our partnerships will be stronger. With God's help together we will cast off the enemies of liberty. And overcome the oppressors. Dignity. We will set new standards of living and reach new heights and human achievement. Were we discover old truce. Unravel all ministries and make drilling new breakthroughs. And we will find more beautiful friendship and more harmony among nations than ever before. My fellow leaders. The path to peace and progress and freedom justice and a better world. For all humanity. Begins at home. Thank you god bless you. God bless the nations of the world. And god bless America. Thank you going.

