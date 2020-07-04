Transcript for Trump, Fauci confirm disproportionate COVID-19 impact in minority community

Even during this painful week we see glimmers of very very strong hope. And did this will be a very painful week and next week at least part of next week but probably. All of it look at one person dies it's a painful week. Now we know that's gonna who unfortunately happened as a monster were fighting. But signs are that our strategy is totally working. Every American has a role to play and winning this war. And we're going to be winning it we're going to be winning it powerfully and will be prepared for the next one shouldn't happen but hopefully it won't. Our massive airlift operation for a critical supplies. School project air bridge continued today as five. Massive planes flights landed in the United States packed with a personal protective equipment. And our nation's Ehrlich health care workers. Will be the beneficiaries of that. 27 more flights are scheduled in the near future over the next couple of weeks. The Army Corps of Engineers is constructing facilities that will support more than 151000. Hospital beds to treat patients. You need to say that building now approximately 151008. Just completed the big one in New York they just completed. And are in the process of continuing in Chicago. And many other places they're incredible the Army Corps of Engineers we owe them a lot. What they're able to do in such a short period of time they'll build these massive facilities 2000. Bijan. Four days. So it's really something very special I know I was in the construction industry had you don't see that happen very. Often. Order remind governors and emergency managers that sharing real time data with the us about equipment and their needs is very important all of this supplies hospital occupancy is critical a lot of the occupancy is. Really getting a little bit lower than anticipated that's good. We sort of thought that was going to happen. And we get along very well with the governors this. Whole situation with respect to. Talking to us about equipment and equipping knees giving us a little bit of lead time so important all the supplies. We getting it to everybody. Like they never thought possible but it will ensure that we can rapidly deploy federal assets where and when they're needed. Especially on ventilator as we're actually getting some until it is back as you know the state of California was great they sent some back which they won't need. And at Washington State likewise. And we have some others coming back so we're using them here is we need him. We are pressing forward aggressively on the scientific frontier of the medical war. The company's I've spoke to the four leading. The cycle of the genius companies. They're doing incredibly well with respect to. Cures and also with respect to a vaccine that's going to. Protect us totally protect us and they have some. Great potential it's going to take a little while yet but they have some great potential some greater early results. And the governor's been working hard and we are working hard with the governors has been great coordination especially over the last little while. We give them a lot of equipment a lot of ventilator is but a lot of equipment of all types. And a I will protect you if you're. Governor fails. If you have a governor that is failing we're gonna protect you but the governors are working well with us over the last period of time. Today. In our stockpile event players and again we need to stockpile so we can immediately remove them from place to place wherever the monster hits it's a monster. We have 8675. Manipulators right now in stuck ready to move. And we have all sorts of incredible soldiers. Our military is going to move them should they be needed in as an example we need additional and new Yorker. For the New York City area of state if city and spoke to mayor to Bellagio and we have really. Have a great. Well coordinated campaign with managed to blows you it's been really good spoke to Governor Cuomo. It's been great coordination so if they need something we have it. If Louisiana need something we have it same thing with Michigan same thing with the Illinois there's certain spots are very hot. And we'll see what happens but we'll know pretty much to of time and we'll be able to move it. In addition to the 8678. By ventilator is we have 2200. Arriving. On April 13. We have 5500. Arriving on May fourth these are ones that we're building for the most part. And we have as you know great companies building them. Toward General Motors. GE we have really some great companies that are doing it or may eighteenth we have 121000. On June 1 we have 20000. When June 29 we have 60000. Ventilator is coming 66 so. So we have a total of 1101000. Ventilator is coming over a short period of I don't think will lead them hopefully we will need them and they will need anywhere near them. Well have them for the future and we'll also be able to help other countries who are desperate for ventilator is. The UK call today and they wanted to know would it be possible to get 200 we're gonna work it out we got to work that they've been. Great partners United Kingdom. And we're gonna work it out for them. So they want to 200 they needed him desperately. We now have ten drugs and active trials. With fifteen more soon to follow. As well as to vaccine candidates. In active clinical trials. We'll do whatever it takes to secure needed medical supplies and bring more production of essential medicines back to our shores were doing that. We'll bring in a back to our shores lot of these companies they went. A little bit haywire. It went away from this. Great country and they Adam produced elsewhere so we're gonna start bringing them back. Evans talk about their for a long time not only woods. Medical but lots of other things America continues to perform more tests than any other nation in the world and I think that's probably why we have more cases. Because when you look at some of these very large countries stay and no they don't know for a fact that they have far more cases than we do but they don't report them. We've performed. One point 87 million shares today said that's 1000870. Thousand million tests we of that 1870000. Tests. Today. And now we're performing them at a level that nobody's ever seen before. As we announced yesterday CBS testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island will be. Using Abbott labs rapid five minute tests were down to now five minutes so by admitted to us so that people can get the results back very quickly. And we're actively engaging. On the problem of increased impacts there's a real problem. And it's showing up very strongly and our data. Two of the African American community. And we're doing everything in our power to addresses challenges that tremendous. Challenge terrible. And provide support to. African American. Citizens of this country who are going through a lot. But it's good disproportional. Getting hit very very hard in fact. Well we have Tony. Here I'd like to maybe have you come up and address that one and then I'll continue but if you could address that will be great please. Thank you so presidential hopeful we have a. A particularly difficult problem. Exacerbation of a health disparity we've known. Literally forever. That diseases like diabetes. Hypertension. Obesity and asthma a disproportionately. Afflicting the minority populations particularly the African Americans. Unfortunately. When you look at the predisposing conditions that lead to a bad outcome. With corona virus that things that get people into my CU's. That require integration and often lead to death. They are just those very co morbidity rates that are unfortunately. Disproportionately prevalent in the African American populations who are very concerned about that it's very sad. It's nothing we can do about it right now except to try and give the best possible care to avoid those complications. And Connecticut that have some pretty accurate. Numbers over the next it is but they are very. They're very nasty numbers terrible numbers.

