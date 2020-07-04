-
Now Playing: Trump details how many COVID-19 tests have been performed
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl reacts to Trump lashing out at reporters
-
Now Playing: Frustration abounds as Wisconsin turns out for primary
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spends 2nd day in ICU
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary who fired captain has resigned
-
Now Playing: Long lines form outside Wisconsin polling station
-
Now Playing: White House trade adviser says he's a 'social scientist'
-
Now Playing: Birx avoids grandchild with high fever to protect Trump, Pence
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary apologizes
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary captured on video blasting captain
-
Now Playing: Trump 'saddened' that Boris Johnson admitted to hospital
-
Now Playing: ‘I appreciate his calling’ says Trump about Biden call
-
Now Playing: Inspector general fired by Trump urges whistleblowers to keep speaking out
-
Now Playing: Trump doubles down on unproven drug
-
Now Playing: 'You cannot worry about the politics during a disaster ... put your people first': Christie
-
Now Playing: 'We need help': Alabama prisoner pleas for assistance in fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Defense secretary says he supports decision to fire USS Theodore Roosevelt officer
-
Now Playing: '(Democrats) may have to do a virtual convention' amid coronavirus: Joe Biden