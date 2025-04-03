Trump fires several NSC staffers over concerns they’re not loyal, sources

President Donald Trump fired the staffers after a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer, who claimed they were not committed to his agenda, sources told ABC News.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live