Transcript for Trump 'looking forward' to Cuomo visit Tuesday

I want to draw your attention to governor Cuomo's remarks during his press conference today said the president is right to stage testing is up. To the states to do. Which will implement the tests and logistically coordinate the tests. We have about 300 labs in new York and they do they're great laughs actually. It's my job to coordinate those 300 labs I think the president's right when he says that the state senate leaders. The governors really they're really getting. They're getting it together in New York lot of good things are happening in new York and I think the governor is gonna come in to see us tomorrow he's coming to the Oval Office tomorrow afternoon. Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people so we look forward to that.

