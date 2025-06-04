Trump frustrated by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, other Supreme Court picks: Sources

President Trump has privately expressed frustration about the Supreme Court justices he appointed, sources with knowledge of the conversations told ABC News.

June 4, 2025

