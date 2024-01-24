Trump: Haley is ‘delusional’

The former president slammed Nikki Haley after she vowed to continue her campaign despite losing New Hampshire’s primary. ABC News’ Melissa Adan reports from Manchester, NH.

January 24, 2024

