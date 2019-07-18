Transcript for Trump 'not happy' about 'send her back' chant at rally

Well these are people that love our country I want them to keep loving our country. And I think the congresswomen by the way. Should be more positive than they've congresswomen have a lot of problems when you look at the statements they made. That were so bad and so horrible to our country you look at what they said John. What they said was something that. It is it's hard to believe that they could make statements like that and I can go page over paid joke page. Many many statements whether it's about us weather is about Israel whether it's about the World Trade Center and all of the different things it was at it was a very terrible thing. I'm not happy about what here champ like that. And I've said that person very strongly but I will tell you the congressman. And women also have a big obligation in this country and in every country frankly but I have a big obligation. And the obligations to. To love your country. Is such hatred they have such Aiken I've seen statements have been made with such hatred toward our country. And I don't think that's a good thing they should embrace our country they should love our country and things would be a lot better thank you very much Deborah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.