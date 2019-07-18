-
Now Playing: Trump ramps up racist rhetoric at rally
-
Now Playing: Mark Sanford says Trump's attacks on congresswomen 'sound' racist
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul over 9/11 bill delay
-
Now Playing: Outrage over Trump's 'send her back' rally chants
-
Now Playing: Trump 'not happy' about 'send her back' chant at rally
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests intensify as civilians call for governor to step down
-
Now Playing: Amnesty Intl. report: Migrant detention conditions 'cruel and unlawful'
-
Now Playing: The impact of Trump's racist comments on American politics
-
Now Playing: President Trump steps up attacks on four congresswomen
-
Now Playing: Senator objects to 9/11 compensation fund bill
-
Now Playing: More protests erupt in Puerto Rico as thousands take to the streets
-
Now Playing: Impeachment talks and Senate outrage
-
Now Playing: Trump ramps up attacks with 'send her back' chants at N.C. rally
-
Now Playing: Feds end probe into Trump org ties to hush money
-
Now Playing: House holds Barr, Ross in contempt of Congress
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates continue fundraising
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders' 'No health insurance and pharma money pledge'
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I'm winning the fight' against congresswomen
-
Now Playing: Candidates make pitch at AARP Presidential Forum
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's 'enjoying' firestorm sparked by 'racist' tweets