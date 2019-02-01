Transcript for Trump says he'll keep government shut down for 'as long as it takes'

I'd rather not. So it. Could we do it for a little bit less so insignificant compared. You know I've heard numbers as high as 275. Billion dollars lose an eagle and immigration and it'll always talking about to complete because again a lot of story we've been getting. So what is it that we used it well we have spent but we don't pay contractors before that it is that's what the other things. And I sort of instituted. We like that people do work so. It would only law we're paying as they build it we hate it when it's finished. So they do the job this visit and do the job we don't. So not all of the money has been paying but the money is big news maybe you guys that we use but what we spent the money. We want to finish it off. The 5000000005. Point six billion approved by the house is such a small amount compared to the level of the problem we've seen that the Democrats want to give away. Twelve billion extra and we're giving away 54 billion in foreign aid. So we give money to countries but we don't get money aren't you which is. Another thing I've been complaining about and we're cutting that back it's very unfair to put we're asking for act point six. You know somebody's head to what. This is national security we're talking about you know just like we talk about the builders just what we're talking about Syria or Afghanistan or all these different places. And we spend in Afghanistan. Wall are. In. One month. That what we're talking about what will they get the final words such as well. Literally it's a month its it's one month than at us. We're talking about national security isn't just an order. This is national security this is hell and wellness questions have been. Could be quickly. Well it's it's too important to subject. To walk away from I think the people of the country they got right I think the people of this country right again I could have done nothing. I can I don't bodies your presidency. Doing nothing but. Here. I want to do it right this is really something that should be bipartisan. Policy it is I opens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.