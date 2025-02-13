Trump holds meeting with India's Modi

President Donald Trump hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office as he continues to announce tariffs on other countries.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live