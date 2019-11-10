Trump holds first rally since impeachment inquiry

More
President Donald Trump attacked Joe and Hunter Biden and Democrats at his rally in Minnesota.
3:36 | 10/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump holds first rally since impeachment inquiry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:36","description":"President Donald Trump attacked Joe and Hunter Biden and Democrats at his rally in Minnesota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66215935","title":"Trump holds first rally since impeachment inquiry","url":"/Politics/video/trump-holds-rally-impeachment-inquiry-66215935"}