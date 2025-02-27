Trump hosts UK's Keir Starmer for Ukraine talks

President Trump is hosting United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday for discussions focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live