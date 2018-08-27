Trump ignores questions about John McCain

More
The White House flag is no longer at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday.
0:46 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump ignores questions about John McCain
An announcement. Goes. Right here. We'll. Mr. President you have any thoughts on John yeah. You thought that all about John McCain. Take tentatively John McCain what they hear outside. Nothing at all by John McCain. Is asking the lower the flags to half staff. Action to The American Legion yeah. Any any actions that merit did you ask Nicholas proclamation about John McCain. What what would you say about John McCain and top.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57432736,"title":"Trump ignores questions about John McCain ","duration":"0:46","description":"The White House flag is no longer at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-ignores-questions-john-mccain-57432736","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.