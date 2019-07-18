Transcript for Trump: 'I'm winning the fight' against congresswomen

Hi Rachel Scott for ABC news live here in Greeneville North Carolina where the president just a wrapped up his remarks. There was a political price to pay among the president's base for his attacks on a fork congresswoman of color telling them to go back to where they came from. That was not evident here tonight in fact his base was energized. It. That's what say hey if they don't like it let him leave let them. Among Democrats and some Republicans have sounds alarm about the president's racist comment I spoke to some supporters earlier today. Who said they have a problem with it in fact they use the phrase themselves. I'm incentive for years they're not happy here go where your happy. They feel like you're jobs. Aren't some you love doing a good then you'll be happy. Coming some over the roofs or from other countries routine. They think that's Americans go back and go back to the making come back and comes they didn't. If they're not going to serve. The American people. Go someplace where they'd. Can serve the people they want to. And the president's strategy tonight was clear he was using those for congress woman of color. To paint the Democratic Party as the party of socialism. And just days ago the president even mention them by name and a tweet tonight he directly called each and every single one of them out. Reporting in Greenville, North Carolina ritual Scott ABC news lives.

