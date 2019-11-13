Transcript for Trump on impeachment hearing: ‘I hear it’s a joke’

First I'd like to start happening here original reaction to date he beat me here on the hill. The bill that crap they hear anything. You're talking about the witch hunt is that what you mean is that what you're talking about I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched. I have a watch for one minute because I've been with the president which is much more important as far as I'm concerned. This is a sham. And shouldn't be allowed. It was a situation that was caused. By people that shouldn't have allowed it to happen I want to find out who's the whistle blower. Because the whistle blow Dave a lot of very incorrect information including Michael with the president of Ukraine which was a perfect call. And highly appropriate. And he wrote something that was a much different than the fact. I want to find out why the IG why would he have presented that. When in fact only had to do is check the call itself and he would have seen it I'm gonna be releasing I think when there's a a second call which actually was the first of the two. And you'll make a determination as to what you think there. But I've heard just to report they said it's. All third hand information. Nothing directed all it can't be direct because I never senate. And all they have to do is look very very simply at the transcript if you read the transcript this was analyzed by a great lawyers. This was analyzed. Gregg Jarrett it was analyzed by mark. But then who is analyzed by everybody this that this statement that I. Made the whole. Call that I made with the president of Ukraine was a perfect one.

