Now Playing: Tim Morrison delivers opening statement at House impeachment hearing

Now Playing: Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies in public at house impeachment hearing

Now Playing: Vindman and Williams grilled over Ukraine call

Now Playing: Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 3

Now Playing: Nunes: Whatever ‘drug deal’ Democrats are cooking up, Americans aren’t buying

Now Playing: Discussing political investigation with Ukraine is ‘not what we recommend’: Morrison

Now Playing: Kurt Volker on Biden: ‘I know he respects his duties of higher office’

Now Playing: Trump mocks witness during his testimony

Now Playing: Key moments from Lt. Col. Vindman’s testimony

Now Playing: Jennifer Williams calls Trump’s call with Ukrainian president ‘unusual’

Now Playing: Vindman: ‘This is America … right matters’

Now Playing: Castro to Vindman: ‘I hope that your brother is nicer to you than mine is to me’

Now Playing: Lt. Col. Vindman's former supervisor: He 'will fall on the right side of history'

Now Playing: Rep. Himes accuses Republican counsel of questioning Lt. Col. Vindman's loyalties

Now Playing: Rep. Himes asks Vindman, Williams: ‘Are you a ‘Never Trumper’?’

Now Playing: Democrats call Alexander Vindman’s testimony crucial

Now Playing: Democrats to lay out full case on impeachment