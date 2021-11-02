Trump impeachment trial: Day 3 key moments

More
House managers presented the case to convict former President Donald Trump.
1:46 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump impeachment trial: Day 3 key moments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"House managers presented the case to convict former President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75833390","title":"Trump impeachment trial: Day 3 key moments","url":"/Politics/video/trump-impeachment-trial-day-key-moments-75833390"}