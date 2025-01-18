Trump to be inaugurated Monday

Former White House Deputy Director Roma Daravi joins to discuss what a second Trump term might look like.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live