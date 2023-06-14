Trump uses indictment as campaign rallying cry

Plus, what the Fed’s upcoming rate decision means for Americans, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, talked about the indictment of former President Donald Trump and his effort to boost airline staffing.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live