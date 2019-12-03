Transcript for Trump insider says GOP leaders 'need high-quality help' since Dems took the House

I. Hi and welcome to the investigation I'm Kara Phillips thanks for joining us again and I'm here with my co host Chris glass stone head of our investigative unit. And today we have a special edition episode for you we are talking with not only one but two people. It with a unique insight into the investigations surrounding president trump. We're gonna talk with David bossy Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager and new. And we have Keith Davidson. He's the lawyer for stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal both of the women who made headlines during the presidential campaign as having a relationship. With president trump tower then mr. trump so it should be exciting show. But first I want to bring in our senior editorial producer Johnson TT who has been covering the term family. Since the campaign and our first guest David bossy terms former deputy campaign manager is also co host of the podcast Dave in Corey from deep in the swamp. He does now is former trump campaign manager Corey Lewin Dow ski. Now Davis is CEO of Citizens United a conservative nonprofit known for winning the landmark 2010 case. Then allowed corporations and unions unlimited independent political ad spending but back during the Clinton administration he was a chief congressional investigator. Dave thanks for being with vessels get right to it. So Dave bossy and Ari. Have known each other this is now the third person we've had on this broadcast. That I've known for at least 25 years after it. That's as you're old I don't I don't know how I said you got old are you more gray here that a date. I don't stressed that you are he loses her older. Have a lot more stress and and actually all we had John Podesta we had Lanny Davis we wanted to have you wanton because. Back during the Clinton days you were the I was the chief investigator Andrea chief investigator on the house oversight committee. Court which is the committee now that Elijah Cummings is now the chairman. Correct sue you knew where the guy going after White House. I think during the Clinton years we did some very good work but we also became so focused and so. Dedicated to the end result which one rial thought would be impeachment and that we we we really. We over we overstepped we overreached. The investigative. Needs of what was going on Libya had the store. Operation in what they were doing and we ran a completely parallel investigation. I think the American people one of the reasons that Bill Clinton. This popular today he's because of the backlash against the overreach of our committee and what we did. And I think that that is what I look at this two day. I stink that I see some of the same. Patterns and practices going on these guys are dedicated to the destruction of the president and out how to say it they hate this president more than they love the country but fully no. 88 states that they said that about you rigel course they did. Yet they say they never actually said that but they thought that. Now there are no native written about you while there were plenty articles written about where they never they never had to everybody you know what I'm saying is that the Clinton White House called you exactly the same thing. We were far from our control but we were both we were dedicated. To our mission. And that is what I see happening to day. On the Democrat side and I and an I think. I'm encouraging them to continue down this path because the American people are very Smart. They rejected what we did in twenty years ago and they will reject this twenty years later because. The American people see it for what it is they're single focus on on the Muller reports when it comes out. Whatever it is we don't none of us know when it will be and what it will say. But if it says. There was no collusion there was no cooperation no coordination which I didn't know that that's what it's Canseco there wasn't any. Is that ED the American people will say okay. Where we get what are we doing now to benefit America how are we getting back to business what are we doing to move on from it and instead. The Democrats and set a having a an agenda for the American people will have an agenda for more investing. All the way where everybody on our podcasts last episode. Ty Cobb the president president's former lawyer. Said the call Bob Muller an American hero and said this was not a witch hunt. Which got enormous play it all around the country what do you think about mullet look Bob Mueller. Is the is somebody who has lived his life in the public. Arena he is whether you serve in the military or you know with the Department of Justice FBI. Magazine American Heritage it I'd I'd. I don't. Qualified many look that's not much those are not my words I'm not gonna. And play the word game with you on him I believe that he. From his report. I give. I do I really believe that we're gonna see. And I call for the report to be made public as much as humanly possible we all understand the grand jury. A components right the testimony and the evidence that is grand jury we won't be able to see that and maybe we will later. Just like with extra hour operation we they had to go back and then and make that public after the fact we will see but omelet and did in the two sets of rules. Of Bob Mueller. And the two sets the rules are was set rules for the anybody with the trump operation and anybody else why did where the decisions made by the FBI. By people working from our two should not have. A continuous investigation into Hillary whom Aberdeen. All of those things fell under his purview of the well Poodle a second they've they've really didn't that the purpose of the special counsel was to investigate rush inclusion as a relief. I'll try value educated on it so how does Paul manna for Roger Stone all of these tangential people my ears and is reportedly included who mad beating Hillary Clinton that's part of what this investigation was of course it duke Cornell. John. He had to look at what coney did he had to look at what the FBI did as a relates to the Russian investigation. Was he dedicated just to adversely effect the president. Want to take you back up to capitol hoaxes as your area of expertise so. A you know the many people were were commenting. After the testimony Michael Cohen the Republicans were not doing the best job possible. It was their first time Lewis is beyond the user these are things you. You're not going to be perfect on the first day you're gonna have a baseline and and you're gonna say what is it differently I would've attacked. Michael Collins credibility a lot more than they did they'd they they did a decent job at it but I think they could have gone much harder to senator Republican script that hearing well here's in your opinion well first of all. They did not do a good job with the witness they did not have a well orchestrated message. That was going to be their goal of the day. Mister Whitaker then himself. You know and I am and I don't know because I've and literally only madam a couple of times I'd I'd I'd. Respect him but I don't know on and is I don't think he came in with a right. Mentality of how to deal with being a combative witness look I think it was funny. Doing the fog your five minutes is up bright that was ignorant I was of him laughing out loud kind of slowdown by nobody didn't but it didn't help. For the setting the stage for the day. Okay and in in my opinion so those are the things that you don't wanna see ever but who look to staff who didn't. Have I don't think the staffing and the members who wouldn't you or. Running a committee like this. You have to have the members in the seats. For the hearing. If you looked around the room when many report there weren't many Republicans sitting in the seats that's a very dangerous thing if you're the ranking member because you don't have. Any cavalry to help you at all to that as the expert on this I mean have you offered your services these committees have you gone out there and help the woman anyway. You know I've mamma. Mamma I'm a guy who use happy to. Provide. Any type move their advice and counsel and then historical perspective. If they ask. Yes. I had any idea provided he'd you know well. What I've tried to do yes of course I have talked to. Members of those committees including. You know the leadership of both of those committees. Sort of a judiciary and over sent over so yes or and and so and and I just think did you know. They see the world in the right way I think that this is moving. Very quickly. You're not going to be perfect on day one and I think that what they learned. Kind of in in in a good way if your judiciary. Without really much harm to anyone you learned what your strengths and what your weaknesses were and how to get better for the next time because. On the heels of that now we see the 81 letters going out and if I'm one of those 81 people if I'm one of those 81 entities. I don't answer I notice you are I felt I would tell him never to do Deborah to respond how about the White House. Does the White House ready for the for the you know what the onslaught that's going to be you know. How all these subpoenas an these battles I would so I would say you're never ready enough okay I'm just a guy who wants to make sure. That you control every aspect of everything so you know what's coming you see around corners. Do I see a killer team. That is ready for the impeachment proceedings that are. Potentially coming in I NIC that's where these Democrats are headed. We are headed to impeachment so do I think the White House is ready. From a stab standpoint I would say no. Today do I believe they are in the process of getting ready yes going back to our old history in the Clinton White House was very Smart. I'm in two separate groups might really occur Mike McCurry dealt with the briefings and then they had a whole legal team with Lanny Davis I think it's very important and that and I do think they should. They had an inside outside operation that was. Beyond. The pale they were. Incredibly good the best not not not second best not like runners up. The best there are people out there. Okay lawyers and former members attackers let him you know they just doesn't exist now though there is none other than this could happen now this could I mean. Impeachment ode to pretty happy you're exactly right compared not Redlands very quickly but it you know enact an end you know I don't I don't know that I have the did dates and from enemy but. You know. The EU is basically early part of September maybe September 9 that Ken Starr filed his report he was about December 19. That. The house voted on impeachment okay. So report to him to actual impeachment was was ten and eleven weeks then the trial started in. January 9 or tenth. And the vote to acquit in the senate was in mid February to so it was only about five week trial so you. You have to be ready that this thing is not going to be a slow roll OK the it has the potential not to be a slower police say that. As the as president ready for that what is his state I think mind right now is is it in is it impacting his ability to lead this country not a Moeller probe. All these subpoenas no it's not he's fine even for a second. But even for second this program it's not bothering him at all first of all as he's talking about all presidents Paul presence. You know not all president's have had Twitter OK because it didn't exist until we get is inside the press on and ahead on a regular basis. But it's a pretty scary to have been inside the president Clinton's head in the ninety's of Twitter it existed but every president whether there are going through. I ran contrary whether they're going through 9/11. NN weather whatever other going through whether it's a crisis whether it's a scandal. It that are there the president in the United States they're taking care of their business and these things you have a team around you that you need. Two to be their to work on whatever that issue is of the day. Houses Quinn impact twenty Tony. Well you know I think. I think the president has the potential to benefit from all of us this is where I was headed we choose where we started blitzes close the circle. With congressional overreach with. Overzealous prosecutions. Where the American people. Or very Smart they eat they saw what happen to Bill Clinton. And in the mirror image you can see this playing out again in its reversed the Democrats are paying us back for what we did to Bill Clinton there is a piece of that as part of their. Motivation here. That we will see the American people respond to these investigations whether they believe that congress. For his overzealous if there is congressional over reached the boomerang effect. Is. Is the ability to help the president that's we're. The Democrats have to play this very Smart but it is added distraction though do you think that the president will have a hard time not paying attention to it. Bryant didn't look you have to pay attention and they did nobody saying that it's not going to be something that. The president him and his team will be focused on it is simply that. Eight it's not gonna dominate. In his mind he's out there working every day I've seen him over the last several years. During the campaign and in this White House where he is able to compartmentalize all presidents do that that's what you're paid to do as president is focused on the big pictures. And then get to the other things as needed so yes or no trap is going to be reelected 100%. They are and thanks thanks for having me. It's great to have Dave who's a very close to team trump giving insight in how they're thinking and how they plan. To manage the special counsel investigation and all the investigations that may follow. And as always we look forward to hearing different viewpoints from mall the principal players as we continue covering the investigation.

