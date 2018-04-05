Trump insists he didn't change his story on Stormy Daniels

More
"This is a witch hunt like no one has ever seen before," the president said before boarding Air Force One.
0:25 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump insists he didn't change his story on Stormy Daniels

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54935508,"title":"Trump insists he didn't change his story on Stormy Daniels","duration":"0:25","description":"\"This is a witch hunt like no one has ever seen before,\" the president said before boarding Air Force One.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-insists-change-story-stormy-daniels-54935508","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.