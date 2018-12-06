Transcript for Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'

And I'm doing something that I've wanted to do from the beginning we stop playing those war games that cost us a fortune you know we're spending a fortune every. Number of months would do in war games with South Korean. And I said just costing. What flying planes in from Guam and we're bombing empty mountains for practice and I sit I want to step that and I will step that and I think it's very provocative especially Jewish since. We getting along and numerous other remembrances of sending something excuse me talk about pulling troops out US troops now to discuss that now but we're not gonna play the war games you know. I wanted to stop the war games at that they were very provocative. But I also think they're very expensive we're running the country properly I think they're very very expensive to do it we have to fly planes in from Guam. At six and a half hours away big bombers and everything else as sick. Who's paying for this man who pays to in order to. The practice of signs and so you're one of the things that I suggested and I want to do. Is whether this up the war games or less for some reason. Weren't able to go for it.

