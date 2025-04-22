Trump: 'No intention' of firing Fed's Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon said he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, but reiterated that he wants the bank to lower interest rates.

April 22, 2025

