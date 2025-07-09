Trump issues tariff letters to 6 more countries

The letters call for tariffs of 30% on Algeria, 25% on Brunei, 30% on Iraq, 30% on Libya, 25% on Moldova and 20% on the Philippines.

July 9, 2025

