Transcript for Trump issues warning to terrorists

In recent weeks. American warriors executed a daring raid that killed the savage leader of vices Al Baghdad. It was it depraved butcher will never again heard another it is in ours. Last night at my direction the united states military executed it flows strike that terminated the terrorist ringleader. Responsible for gravely will be and murdering thousands and thousands of people. And hundreds and hundreds at least. Of Americans. Casts them sum of money has been killed and his bloody Rampage is now. Forever. God. Okay. It was plotting attacks against Americans but now we wouldn't you heard. That is atrocities. I've been stopped for good they are stopped for good. I don't know if you know what what is happening but use planning a very major attack. And we. We're peace loving case. And my administration remains firmly committed to establishing peace and harmony. Among the nations in the world we do not seek war we do not seek nation building we do Nazi regime change. But as president I will never hesitate to defend the safety of the American people. So let this be a warning to terrorists. If you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our citizens. Americans have many blessings but perhaps the greatest among them. Is the blessing of being protected by the most exceptional. And virtuous military. On the face of gods are.

