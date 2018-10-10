Transcript for Trump jokes about his own impeachment

And turning now to politics president Trappist taking new shot said Democrats. For their actions during Brett Cavanaugh is confirmation hearing last night he spoke at a crowd there in front of a crowd in. Council Bluffs, Iowa. Calling on them to support the State's Republicans in next month's mid terms. And he had a few laughs with the audience about his own. Possible impeachment. Last week this thing will impeach. Him. Pinch of a lot. Besides that I have to go first don't I have to. Even though we've done nothing wrong. Other they create one of the greatest economies in the history of America. The president. Mocked senator Dianne feinstein's denial that she leads Christine lousy board's letter the crowd responded with lock her up chance referring to senator Feinstein.

