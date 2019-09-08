Trump: Kim sent me 'very beautiful' letter

More
Trump said the missive was three pages, hand-delivered, "very positive," and "really beautiful," speaking to reporters as he left the White House.
0:46 | 08/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Kim sent me 'very beautiful' letter
I got a very beautiful weather brought him down the line got good it was delivered. Would that red hot. I'd love that vividly. I think we'll have a right we'll stop the bottom. I read that decision. Like them that's been delighted that it would wallet that would not doing business while way that doesn't mean we won't agree that that it could likely make it radio. But when that's going to be dad Billy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Trump said the missive was three pages, hand-delivered, \"very positive,\" and \"really beautiful,\" speaking to reporters as he left the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64887315","title":"Trump: Kim sent me 'very beautiful' letter","url":"/Politics/video/trump-kim-beautiful-letter-64887315"}