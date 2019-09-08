Transcript for Trump: Kim sent me 'very beautiful' letter

I got a very beautiful weather brought him down the line got good it was delivered. Would that red hot. I'd love that vividly. I think we'll have a right we'll stop the bottom. I read that decision. Like them that's been delighted that it would wallet that would not doing business while way that doesn't mean we won't agree that that it could likely make it radio. But when that's going to be dad Billy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.