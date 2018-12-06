Trump, Kim Jong Un sit down for their lunch

More
President Trump and Kim Jong Un stand around the table where they will eat lunch during the historic summit between the two countries.
0:20 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Kim Jong Un sit down for their lunch
It's motivational. Nice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55825050,"title":"Trump, Kim Jong Un sit down for their lunch","duration":"0:20","description":"President Trump and Kim Jong Un stand around the table where they will eat lunch during the historic summit between the two countries.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-kim-jong-sit-lunch-55825050","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.