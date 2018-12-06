Transcript for Trump says Kim Jong Un's country loves him

What other kinds of security guarantees did you offer did you put what we've given him I don't want to talk about it specifically but we've given him he's going to be happy. His country does love him his people you see the fervor they have a great fervor. They gonna put it together and I think they did end up with a very strong country and a country which has people. That date is so hard working so industrious I think if you look at South Korea some day. May be in the not too distant future it will be something serious people love him just a few months ago you accused in the starving his people and then listen they here's the rub. And Kim is a brutal dictator he runs a police say. Four starvation labor camps he's assassin and members of his own family. How do you trust a killer like that security and given what I'm given I mean this is what we have and this is. Where we are and I can only tell you from my experience and I met him I've spoken with him and I've met him and this was. As you know started very early and has been very intense. I think that he really wants to do a great job for North Korea I think he wants to. Without that there's nothing to discuss that was on the table at the beginning and you see a total. And he wants to do the right thing now with all of that being said I can't talk about it doesn't matter we we're starting from scratch with starting right now. And we have to get rid of those nuclear weapons.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.