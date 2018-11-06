Trump, Kim Jong Un walk to eat lunch

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un went to have lunch together, where they were served many dishes, including beef short rib confit and sweet and sour crispy pork.
0:50 | 06/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Kim Jong Un walk to eat lunch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

