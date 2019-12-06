Trump, first lady watch on as F-35 flies over White House

The president and first lady Melania Trump were joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife on the South Lawn.
0:53 | 06/12/19

Transcript for Trump, first lady watch on as F-35 flies over White House

