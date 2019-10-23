Transcript for Trump lawyers head to appeals court over president's subpoenaed tax returns

It's ABC's Aaron pitchers get federal court in New York where president trumps legal team argued that a subpoena issued by the Manhattan district attorney's office. For eight years worth of tax returns was nothing but an inappropriate fishing expedition. The president's attorney William constable is said that the subpoena amounted to a breach of presidential immunity. Assistant Manhattan DA Kerry Dunne said there is no such thing as presidential immunity for tax returns and told the court they're making it up. The chief judge of the second US Circuit Court of Appeals spoke to the likely outcome here when he said that this case seems bound for the US Supreme Court. As president from tries to protect his tax returns from an investigation into hush payments made to women. Who it alleged long denied affairs of Donald Trump. I'm Aaron captors gave federal court new York and you're watching ABC news lives.

