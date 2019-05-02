Transcript for Trump says next major priority will be lowering cost of healthcare, prescription drugs

The next major priority for me. And for all of us should be to lower the cost of health care. And prescription drugs and to protect patients. With preexisting conditions. It. Already is a result of my administration's efforts in 2018. Drug prices experienced their singled. Largest. Decline in 46. Years. But we must do more. It's unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs. Often made. In the exact. Same. Place. This is wrong. This is unfair. And together. We will stop it. And we'll stop it fast. I am asking congress to pass legislation. They've finally takes on the problem of global freeloading. And delivers fairness. And price transparency. For American patience finally. We should also require drug companies insurance companies and hospitals. To disclose a real prices. To Foster competition. And bring costs weighed down. No force in history has done more. To advance. The human condition. Then American freedom. In recent. In recent years we have made remarkable progress. In the fight against. HIV and aids. Scientific breakthroughs have brought. A once distant dream. Within reach. My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans. To make the needed commitment. To eliminate. The HE IV epidemic. In the United States. Within ten years we have made incredible. Strides in credit. Together we will defeat age in America and beyond.

