Trump makes final pitch for Hyde-Smith on eve of special election

More
Trump stumped multiple times for the embattled Mississippi senator Monday.
0:32 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump makes final pitch for Hyde-Smith on eve of special election
Tomorrow the voters of this state will cast their ballots and one of the most important senate elections. Your lives of all of our lives. May now. A this campaign is not about me it's a bad you know I am honored. To have president fronts endorsement I'm honored. Governor Phil Bryant's endorsement. But the endorsement that matters important to me is your to moderate. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59432818,"title":"Trump makes final pitch for Hyde-Smith on eve of special election","duration":"0:32","description":"Trump stumped multiple times for the embattled Mississippi senator Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-makes-final-pitch-hyde-smith-eve-special-59432818","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.