-
Now Playing: Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un was 'top of the line'
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un sit down for their lunch
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un hold historic meeting in Singapore
-
Now Playing: Koreans 'would never have imagined' image of Trump, Kim Jong Un together
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un walk to eat lunch
-
Now Playing: Korean war vets' reflections on Trump meeting Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Juju Chang: 'Impossible to overstate how big a deal this is'
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un, Trump shake hands, make history
-
Now Playing: Bilateral meetings begin between Kim Jong Un, Trump
-
Now Playing: 'Very, very good:' Trump says of his meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un, Trump meet in person for the first time
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un, Trump meet for historic summit
-
Now Playing: 'We will have a terrific relationship:' Trump says of Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un, Trump shake hands for the first time
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un, Trump arrive at summit
-
Now Playing: With Trump-Kim summit approaching, all eyes on Singapore
-
Now Playing: Cautious optimism on Korean Peninsula
-
Now Playing: No more asylum claims based on fear of gang violence: Sessions
-
Now Playing: Trump considers Muhammad Ali pardon
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit