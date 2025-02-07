Trump meets with Japanese prime minister amid tariff threat

ABC News’ Karen Travers and Politico’s Rachel Bade report on what’s at stake in the meeting, as well as where the House Republican budgets talks stand.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live