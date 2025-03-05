Trump and Musk meet with GOP lawmakers ahead of budget negotiations

During a closed-door lunch Wednesday afternoon, Senate Republicans pitched Elon Musk on a plan to make the funding cuts implemented by DOGE permanent, multiple senators in the room said.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live