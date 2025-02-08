Trump, Musk’s move to dismantle USAID

Foreign policy and international development expert Matthew McGuire discusses the attempt by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dismantle USAID.

February 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live