Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and regional conflict.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live